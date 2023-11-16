Israeli commandos search Gaza hospital for hidden terrorist infrastructure

Israeli commandos are searching through every building and every floor of Gaza's Al Shifa hospital and new information is emerging all the time, an Israeli military official has said. "The operation is shaped by our understanding that there is well-hidden terrorist infrastructure in the complex," the official said, declining to be named.

The official claimed Hamas weapons and equipment had been found in Al Shifa adding that"Hamas has persistently worked to conceal infrastructure and cover up evidence" in Gaza's hospitals. Hamas has denied operating out of medical facilities. The official said the soldiers were proceeding one building at a time, searching each floor"in a discrete, methodical and thorough manner, based on ongoing field assessments and informed by questioning taking place in the field

