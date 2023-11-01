Israeli attack kills at least 50 Gazans in refugee camp

Dozens of Hamas combatants were in the same underground tunnel complex as Biari and were also killed when it collapsed in the attack, Conricus said. A Hamas statement said there were 400 dead and injured in Jabalia, which houses families of refugees from wars with Israel dating back to 1948. Reuters could not independently verify the reported casualty figures.Israel has sent repeated warnings to Gaza residents to evacuate northern areas and while many have gone south, many have not.
He called on petrol station owners in the enclave to urgently feed the two hospitals with fuel if possible. After the attack on Jabalia, dozens of bodies lay shrouded in white, lined up against the side of the Indonesian Hospital, footage obtained by Reuters showed.
Iran-backed Hamas has told mediators it will release some foreign captives in coming days, Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson of the group's armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, said in a video on the Telegram app yesterday. He gave no further details on the number of captives or their nationalities.
The US, Qatar and Egypt have been working to open the Rafah crossing into Egypt to allow people to come and go. He has vowed to press ahead with plans to annihilate Hamas after several inconclusive wars dating back to the militant group's 2007 takeover of Gaza.Meanwhile, Bolivia has said it had broken diplomatic ties with Israel because of its attacks on Gaza, while its neighbours Colombia and Chile recalled their ambassadors for consultations.
