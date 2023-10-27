Israeli army says Hamas 'waging war from hospitals'

"Hamas wages war from hospitals" in Gaza, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said this afternoon, adding that the Islamist group was also using fuel stored in these facilities for carrying out its operations.

Israeli jets and artillery have since pounded the enclave, destroying large areas and killing more than 7,000 people, according to Gaza health ministry figures. Israel says it is preparing a ground invasion, but has been urged by the US and Arab countries to delay an operation that would multiply the number of civilian casualties in the densely populated coastal strip and might ignite a wider conflict.

The Russian newspaper Kommersant quoted a member of a Hamas delegation visiting Moscow as saying time was needed to locate all those who had been abducted by various Palestinian factions in the Hamas attack on 7 October. headtopics.com

But this required a"calm environment", he said, repeating an assertion that Israeli bombing had already killed 50 of those held. Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades said Israeli forces had attempted to land on a beach at the southern end of Gaza.

As Gaza's 2.3 million civilians grow more desperate under a siege that has cut power and water as well as supplies of food, fuel and medicine, the issue of aid has come before the 193-member UN General Assembly in New York. headtopics.com

Ten more trucks of food and medical supplies arrived in Gaza from Egypt, along with ten foreign doctors - the first to enter since Israel tightened its blockade nearly three weeks ago, a Palestinian official said.The UN says Gaza needs around 100 relief trucks every day, and the official said negotiations were taking place with Israel, which wants to prevent resources reaching Hamas, to find a faster mechanism.

