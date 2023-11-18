Israeli Air Strikes Kill Dozens in South Gaza

Israeli air strikes on residential blocks in south Gaza have killed at least 32 Palestinians today, medics said, after Israel again warned civilians to relocate as it turns to attacking Hamas in the enclave's south after subduing the north. Such a move could compel hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled south from the Israeli assault on Gaza City to move again, along with residents of Khan Younis, a city of more than 400,000, worsening a dire humanitarian crisis.

"We're asking people to relocate. I know it's not easy for many of them, but we don't want to see civilians caught up in the crossfire," Mark Regev, an aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told MSNBC yesterday. Israel vowed to annihilate the Hamas militant group that controls the Gaza Strip after its 7 October rampage into Israel in which its fighters killed 1,200 people and dragged 240 hostages into the enclave, according to Israeli tallie





