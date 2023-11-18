Israeli air strikes kill dozens in Gaza as UN calls for ceasefire

Israeli air strikes on residential areas in south Gaza have killed at least 47 Palestinians, medics said, after Israel again warned civilians to relocate as it girds for an onslaught against Hamas in the enclave's south after subduing the north. The head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said it had received"horrifying" images and footage of scores of people killed and wounded in an attack on an UNRWA school in the Israeli-occupied north.

"These attacks cannot become commonplace, they must stop. A humanitarian ceasefire cannot wait any longer," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on social media platform X. Israel's military did not immediately comment and Reuters was unable to reach Gaza health officials for comment. Palestinian officials accused the Israeli army of forcibly evacuating most staff, patients and displaced people from Gaza's largest hospital in the north and abandoning them to perilous journeys southwards on foo





