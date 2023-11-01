Israeli actions in Gaza 'not consistent with humanitarian law'

It comes following an Israeli strike on Tuesday night on a refugee camp near Gaza City. Israel said the strike destroyed a Hamas command centre set up in civilian houses and a network of tunnels underneath.

Tensions in the regions have been high since October 7 Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel which killed more than 1,400 people. This has resulted in Israeli attacks on Gaza.The Irish Government has repeatedly said that while Israel has a right to defend itself from Hamas, it cannot do so by targeting Palestinian civilians.

Speaking in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday morning, Minister Coveney, who formally served as Foreign Affairs Minister, stated that the attack was “not consistent with international humanitarian law”. He said: “The idea that a building in a refugee camp in southern Gaza could be targeted, to my mind, is something that should raise serious concern amongst the international community. This should not be happening.

“While of course, Israel has the right to defend itself and has the right to go after Hamas for what they have done to Israeli civilians, they don't have the right to respond in a way that puts so many civilians and children's lives at risk.

“That is what's been happening day after day and that's why I think there's an increasing concern amongst the international community as to the Israeli approach in Gaza. “It must be said that a Palestinian child's life is valued or should be valued in the same way as an Israeli or an Irish child's life. What we're seeing at the moment, in my view, is not consistent with international humanitarian law.

