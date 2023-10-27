Israel’ war cabinet: The five men who will determine the course of the conflict

Israeli soldiers patrol along the border with southern Gaza, in Israel, 26 October 2023. The Israeli army confirmed it carried out an overnight 'targeted raid' into northern Gaza on 26 October.

The narrow war cabinet consists of three men: Netanyahu, Gantz and defence minister Yoav Gallant. They are joined by two “observers”: Ron Dermer, Netanyahu’s closest political ally and minister of strategic affairs, and Gadi Eisenkot, an ally of Gantz and former chief of staff of Israel’s military.Hamas’s devastating assault on Israel has made the sort of ground operation Binyamin Netanyahu has shied away from in the past seemingly inevitable.

“Netanyahu zigzags, that’s his reputation,” said one former official. “He talks big. But the action is far from big.” Israel's minister of defence Yoav Gallant is regarded as one of the more hawkish members of the war cabinet. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/AFP via Getty ImagesA former head of Israel’s Southern Command and a key player in the war against Hamas in 2008-09, minister of defence Yoav Gallant is regarded as one of the more hawkish members of the war cabinet. headtopics.com

Gallant’s gung-ho style is at odds with Netanyahu’s more cautious approach. The two were forced to issue a statement this week denying that they disagreed over how to run the war, after media reports that the delay in launching a ground offensive was causing friction between them.

Benny Gantz was one of Binyamin Netanyahu’s main opponents until Hamas’s assault altered Israeli politics. Photograph: Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty ImagesA former paratrooper who held a host of senior positions in Israel’s military and served as chief of staff during the 2014 war with Hamas, Benny Gantz was one of Netanyahu’s main opponents until Hamas’s assault altered Israeli politics. headtopics.com

