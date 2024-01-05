Israel to Shift Combat Approach in Northern Gaza, Says Defence Minister

Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant has said Israeli forces would shift to a scaled-down “new combat approach” in northern Gaza in the next phase of the war. He mentioned that a document entitled a “Vision for Phase 3” has been prepared, which includes the idea of Israel keeping security control while an Israeli-guided Palestinian body runs day-to-day administration. The United States and other countries would oversee the rebuilding process.

However, his office clarified that the phase has not yet begun and the ideas are Mr Gallant’s personal views





