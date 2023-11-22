Israel Says Hostage Release Will Not Happen Before Friday

Israel's national security adviser said the release of hostages under a temporary truce agreement with Gaza's Hamas rulers will not happen before Friday. "Negotiations for the release of our captives are progressing and continue all the time," Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said in a statement released by the prime minister's office. "The start of the release will proceed according to the original agreement between the parties, and not before Friday," Hanegbi said.

He did not mention any change to the truce agreed with Hamas and approved by Israel's cabinet early Wednesday, which an Israeli official earlier told AFP would go into effect from 10am on Thursday. Under the deal, Israel and Hamas agreed on a four-day truce in the Gaza war during which the Palestinian militants would free at least 50 of the hostages taken in 7 October attack. In turn, Israel would release at least 150 Palestinian prisoners and allow more humanitarian aid into the coastal territory after more than six weeks of bombardment, heavy fighting and a crippling sieg





rtenews » / 🏆 1. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas war: Israel may have ‘security responsibility’ for Gaza for indefinite period, says NetanyahuIsraelis hold a vigil in Jerusalem to mark 30 days since the Hamas attack

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Israel encircles Gaza City, Netanyahu saysUS to urge Binyamin Netanyahu for ‘localised’ humanitarian pauses

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Hamas Chief Says Truce Agreement with Israel NearThe chief of Hamas has stated that the Palestinian militant group is close to reaching a truce agreement with Israel, as the assault on Gaza continues. Negotiations are focused on the duration of the truce, aid delivery to Gaza, and the exchange of hostages.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Biden opposes reoccupation of Gaza, says White HouseNetanyahu suggests Israel will have ‘overall security responsibility’ for Gaza for ‘an indefinite period’

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

No indication Ireland being penalised over stance on Israel-Hamas war, says VaradkarSome 40 Irish citizens remain in Gaza, Taoiseach tells Dáil, as none have been able to leave enclave since first evacuations last week

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Israel-Gaza war: Hamas October 7th assault was ‘100% Palestinian’, says Hizbullah leaderHezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah will make official statement for the first time on Friday afternoon

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »