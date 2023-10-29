Israel’s Netanyahu claims he was not warned of planned Hamas attack

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday took a jab at his intelligence chiefs, saying they never warned him Hamas was planning its attack on October 7th. that left 1,400 Israelis dead.The remarks were posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 1.00am on Sunday.

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel strikes near Gaza’s largest hospital, accusing Hamas of using it as a base Israel’s military spokesperson, asked about Mr Netanyahu’s comments during a daily briefing with reporters, declined to respond, saying: “We are now at war, focused on the war.”

Mr Netanyahu’s now-deleted post had said: “At no time and no stage was a warning given to Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding war intentions of Hamas. On the contrary, all security officials, including the head of army intelligence and the head of the Shin Bet, estimated that Hamas was deterred and interested in an arrangement.” headtopics.com

The well-planned surprise Hamas attack was the deadliest for Israel in its 75-year history. Israel has since bombarded the Gaza Strip with devastating air strikes and begun ground operations with the aim of toppling the Iran-backed Islamist group and returning scores of captives abducted from Israel to Gaza.

