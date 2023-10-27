Israel pounds Gaza from air, sea and ground in heaviest day of fighting so far

This image grab from an AFP TV footage shows a salvo of rockets fired from Gaza City on Friday, as battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement continue. Photograph: Yousef Hassouna/ AFP via Getty ImagesIsrael pounded Gaza on Friday night from the air, sea and ground with unprecedented ferocity, knocking out communication systems and internet networks across the coastal enclave.
There was speculation that the massive attacks may mark the prelude to a much-anticipated ground incursion or may be to pressure Hamas, the militant group that governs Gaza, to agree to a hostage release deal.Explosions caused by Israeli air strikes light up the sky above the northern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Abed Khaled/AP
“We are disappointed that a Canadian amendment, clearly condemning the brutal terrorist attack by Hamas and calling for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages, was not approved. There should be no room for doubt on this. We also recall that obligations under International Humanitarian Law fall to all parties, state and non-state actors alike.” headtopics.com
An uncorroborated Egyptian report spoke of a deal to free fewer than 100 hostages in return for a five-day ceasefire but Israeli officials described the reports of progress as “psychological terror” by Hamas, aimed at delaying Israel’s ground offensive.
Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens by the day. The Hamas-run health ministry said more than 7,000 people had been killed in Israeli air strikes, 40 per cent of them children, since Hamas gunmen stormed into Israel on October 7th, killing more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians. headtopics.com
The IDF on Friday disclosed intelligence allegedly showing a Hamas command centre located under and in the main Gaza City Shifa hospital.
