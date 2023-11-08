Israel pounds Gaza as troops advance into Gaza City

Since Hamas gunmen killed 1,400 people and took some 240 hostages in a 7 October cross-border attack, Israel has pounded Gaza from the air and used ground troops to divide the coastal enclave in two. Gaza City, the territory's largest town and Hamas' main stronghold, is encircled. Israel said its troops have advanced to the heart of the city while Hamas said its fighters have inflicted heavy losses on the Israeli forces.

Chief Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that Israel's combat engineering corps were using explosive devices to destroy a tunnel network built by Hamas that stretches for hundreds of kilometres beneath Gaza. Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel had"one target -Hamas terrorists in Gaza, their infrastructure, their commanders, bunkers, communications rooms". Israeli tanks have faced heavy resistance from Hamas fighters using the tunnel network to launch ambushes, two sources with Hamas and the separate militant group Islamic Jihad said. It was not possible to verify the battlefield claims of either side. Israelis have voiced fear that military operations could further endanger hostages, who are believed to be held in the tunnels. Israel said it will not agree to a ceasefire until the hostages are released. Hamas said it won't stop fighting while Gaza is under attac

