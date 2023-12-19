Israel pounds Gaza as Houthis vow to continue Red Sea attacks

Israel pounds Gaza as Houthis say they will continue Red Sea attacks. Announcing the naval operation, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said in Bahrain joint patrols would be held in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden which encompass a big East-West global shipping route.





Israel and Hamas Close to Deal on Hostage Release in GazaQatari and American mediators suggest that Israel and Hamas are close to reaching a deal for the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Israel resumes air strikes in southern Gaza as offensive continuesEven before a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas expired early on Friday, prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu had pledged to fight “until the end”. By midday Israel had resumed that fight with air strikes across Gaza, including in the south where it had sent thousands of civilians fleeing. Now, as the latest phase of Israel’s offensive is expected to target southern Gaza, Netanyahu faces a new set of pressures.

Israel steps up bombardment of Gaza as Netanyahu calls for further military pressure on HamasIsraeli missile strikes against a house belonging to the Shehab family killed 24 people and wounded dozens of others in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. Wife of Irish-Palestinian citizen in Gaza makes plea to Government to secure family’s release.

Israel Arrests Director of al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza StripIsrael has reportedly arrested the al-Shifa hospital’s director while he was travelling in the Gaza Strip. Hamas calls for his release.

Israel Expects to Recover First Hostages Freed from Gaza by HamasIsrael expects to recover the first hostages being freed from Gaza by Hamas tomorrow under a foreign mediated deal, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told Army Radio. Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza for at least four days, to let in aid and release at least 50 hostages captured by militants in exchange for at least 150 Palestinians jailed in Israel.

Journalists Risking Their Lives in GazaAccording to the Committee to Protect Journalists, 42 media workers in Gaza have been killed since 7 October - 37 of them Palestinians

