Israel pounds Gaza amid 'intolerable suffering' warning

Israel has intensified its attacks on Gaza this morning, calling for civilians to flee south where it vowed aid would increase, as the Red Cross warned of"intolerable" suffering.

Since then, relentless Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed more than 8,000 people, half of them children, the Hamas-controlled health ministry in the territory said. The army delivered similar warnings earlier in its campaign, but many who fled south have returned home after failing to find refuge from Israeli bombing.

Israel's Home Front Command earlier warned residents in the southern cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon of incoming missile and rocket attacks. "This is the second stage of the war whose goals are clear: destroying the military and leadership capabilities of Hamas, and bringing the hostages back home," Mr Netanyahu told journalists."The war in the (Gaza) Strip will be long and difficult and we are prepared for it." headtopics.com

And as Israel sends troops and tanks further into Gaza, analysts cautioned of possible fallout threatening the entire Middle East, even as Western fears grow that Iran-backed Hezbollah could open a new front on the Lebanese border.

"The price to pay for the large number of enemy hostages in our hands is to empty the (Israeli) prisons of all Palestinian prisoners," Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida said.This week, the Brigades said"almost 50" of the hostages had been killed in Israeli strikes. headtopics.com

‘What’s happening in Gaza is happening in the dark’ - Communications cut in GazaThe Israeli Government have cut internet and communications in Gaza overnight, meaning anything that happens there is “in darkness” Read more ⮕

Declan Power on Israel intensifying its Gaza bombardmentAnton is joined by Security analyst, Declan Power to discuss the ramifications of the expansion of Israel's military operations into Gaza as well as the impa... Read more ⮕

Israel strike 150 'targets' in night of Gaza raidsIsraeli fighter jets struck 150 'underground targets' in northern Gaza during an intense night of raids, the country's army has said. Read more ⮕

Hamas ready to confront attacks with ‘full force’ after Israel steps up Gaza ground operationsIsraeli military says it has killed head of Hamas’ aerial wing, as militant group says Netanyahu ‘will not achieve a military victory’ Read more ⮕

Internet cut off in Gaza as Israel intensifies operationPeople in Gaza have had their mobile and internet connections cut off as Israel increase their military operation. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza war: UN general assembly calls for ‘immediate, durable humanitarian truce’Motion calls for `immediate and unconditional release’ of all civilians illegally held captive and condemns attacks on both Palestinian and Israeli civilians Read more ⮕