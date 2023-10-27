Israel-Hamas war; UN says aid ‘barely trickling’ into Gaza, as EU calls for ‘humanitarian pauses’

Israel-Hamas war: Palestinian girls wait to collect water in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty ImagesAn official declaration will be issued after a two-day summit of leaders in Brussels. The agreement was reached late on Thursday after further concessions to Spain, which sought mention of a “ceasefire” – considering this to be a stronger message from the EU.
The member states also agreed specific language on the killing of civilians in Gaza and Israel. “The European Council reiterates the importance of ensuring the protection of all civilians at all times in line with international humanitarian law. It deplores all loss of civilian life,” read the additional paragraph.
The strikes hit a weapons storage facility and an ammunition storage facility used by the IRGC and militia it backs, senior US officials told Reuters, saying it was unclear if Iranian nationals were killed. headtopics.com
In a statement, defence secretary Lloyd Austin said the “precision self-defence strikes” early on Friday were a response to a slew of drone and missile attacks by Iranian-backed militia groups against US bases and personnel in Syria and Iraq that began last week.
In a statement posted to social media, Martin Griffiths said bombardments on Gaza “are getting worse, even in areas supposed to be safer”. The agency has been sharing its supplies to allow trucks to distribute aid, bakeries to feed people in shelters, water to be desalinated and hospitals to keep incubators, life support machines and other vital equipment running. headtopics.com
US president Joe Biden has questioned the reliability of the ministry’s reporting of the number of people killed and wounded during the Israeli assault on Gaza – because the health ministry is run by Hamas.
Israeli infantry backed by tanks and armoured bulldozers have attacked Hamas targets in an hours-long overnight ground raid into the northern Gaza Strip.