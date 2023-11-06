Israel-Hamas War Escalates as Israeli Forces Prepare to Enter Gaza

Israel-Hamas war: Flares are dropped by Israeli forces above the Gaza Strip near Sderot along the Israeli border. Photograph: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Imagesand is home to many Palestinian refugees. The king’s wife, Queen Rania, was born to Palestinian parents and has been outspoken in her criticism of Israel in the conflict. The Israeli military said it had cut the strip in two late Sunday and Israeli media reported that the army was expected to enter Gaza City within the next 48 hours.

“Today there is north Gaza and south Gaza,” Rear Adm Daniel Hagari told reporters, calling it a “significant stage” in Israel’s war against the Hamas militant group ruling the enclave.Israel’s anti-war activists struggle to be heard - ‘We must reach some other solution and end the cycle of bloodshed’Israel’s bombing of Gaza knocks shine off Starmer’s leadership of Labour Gaza was rocked by a series of huge explosions on Sunday evening and communications with the coastal strip were cut, as violence also escalated on Israel’s northern boundary with Lebanon. The strikes on Gaza came as the Israel Defence Forces indicated that its troops were planning to enter Gaza in force perhaps within the next 48 hours, according to reports in Israeli medi

