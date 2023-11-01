Israel-Hamas conflict: Limited Gaza evacuations via Rafah to be allowed after Qatar brokers deal

Israel sent its forces into Gaza following weeks of air bombardments in retaliation for a major attack by Iran-backed Hamas on October 7th.Hamas has told mediators it will soon release some of the 200 or so foreign captives it had seized during the attack on Israel, Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of the group’s armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, said in a video on the Telegram app on Tuesday. He gave no further detail on the number of captives or their nationalities.
Israel besieged Gaza after the Hamas attack, and the UN and other aid officials have said civilians in the enclave are living in a public health catastrophe, with hospitals struggling to treat casualties as electricity supplies peter out.The Israeli military said 11 soldiers were also killed in fighting in Gaza on Tuesday, the biggest one-day loss for the armed forces since Hamas gunmen attacked southern Israel on October 7th, killing about 300 soldiers and some 1,100 civilians.
People sit in the waiting area at the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip before crossing into Egypt. Scores of foreign passport holders trapped in Gaza started leaving the war-torn Palestinian territory. Photograph: Mohammed Abed/Getty Images
Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem denied any senior commander was in the camp, and called the claim an Israeli pretext for killing civilians. Palestinian health officials said at least 50 Palestinians were killed and 150 wounded.said there was growing concern in the international community about Israel’s actions in Gaza, which have killed more than 8,000 people including many children.
