Israel-Hamas conflict: Limited Gaza evacuations via Rafah to be allowed after Qatar brokers deal

Israel sent its forces into Gaza following weeks of air bombardments in retaliation for a major attack by Iran-backed Hamas on October 7th.Hamas has told mediators it will soon release some of the 200 or so foreign captives it had seized during the attack on Israel, Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of the group’s armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, said in a video on the Telegram app on Tuesday. He gave no further detail on the number of captives or their nationalities.

Israel besieged Gaza after the Hamas attack, and the UN and other aid officials have said civilians in the enclave are living in a public health catastrophe, with hospitals struggling to treat casualties as electricity supplies peter out.The Israeli military said 11 soldiers were also killed in fighting in Gaza on Tuesday, the biggest one-day loss for the armed forces since Hamas gunmen attacked southern Israel on October 7th, killing about 300 soldiers and some 1,100 civilians.

People sit in the waiting area at the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip before crossing into Egypt. Scores of foreign passport holders trapped in Gaza started leaving the war-torn Palestinian territory. Photograph: Mohammed Abed/Getty Images

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem denied any senior commander was in the camp, and called the claim an Israeli pretext for killing civilians. Palestinian health officials said at least 50 Palestinians were killed and 150 wounded.said there was growing concern in the international community about Israel’s actions in Gaza, which have killed more than 8,000 people including many children.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Israel-Hamas conflict: Air strike on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza leaves 50 deadAttack by Israel condemned by Palestinian Authority, Jordan and Saudi Arabia as Egypt terms it ‘inhumane’ and a ‘blatant violation of international law’

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Hamas-Israel war: Palestinian Authority will not resume rule over Gaza when war ends, says ShtayyehPalestinian prime minister says there has to be a ‘genuine peace process’ which links West Bank and Gaza

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Hamas says it shot at Israeli troops pressing GazaHamas said its militants fired machine guns and anti-tank missiles toward Israeli forces in north and south Gaza early today as Israel's tanks and infantry attacked the enclave's main city, raising concerns about the plight of Palestinian civilians.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli special forces free hostage as ground offensive meets localised clashesIDF operations deepened within Gaza on Monday, with tanks active on strip’s coastal highway

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Israeli air strikes on Gaza refugee camp leave 50 dead as 11 Israeli soldiers killed in fightingSimon Coveney says Israel’s ‘approach in Gaza not consistent with international humanitarian law’

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: UNRWA chief accuses Israel of 'collective punishment' in GazaPhilippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said an entire population is being de-humanised

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕