Israel-Hamas conflict: Joe Biden calls for humanitarian ‘pause’ in war

It comes as Israeli airstrikes hit apartment buildings in a Gaza refugee camp for the second day in a row, Palestinian officials said. The Hamas-run government said the strikes killed and wounded many people but the exact toll is not known.

Meanwhile, hundreds of foreign nationals and dozens of seriously injured Palestinians were allowed to leave Gaza after more than three weeks under siege. Israeli ambassador to the US Michael Herzog told “The Hill” on NewsNation on Wednesday “we don’t need urging” in response to calls for more aid for Gaza.

On Wednesday evening, Mr Biden was speaking to a crowd of supporters in Minneapolis about his reasons for running for president in 2020 when a woman got up and yelled: “Mr. President, if you care about Jewish people, as a rabbi, I need you to call for a cease-fire.”

The toll from Tuesday’s strikes on the Gaza refugee camp were unknown, though the director of a nearby hospital said hundreds were killed or wounded. Jordan, a key US ally, signed a peace deal with Israel in 1994, the second Arab country after Egypt to do so.

