Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel strikes near Gaza’s largest hospital, accusing Hamas of using it as a base

Israel has said Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers have a command post under the hospital, without providing much evidence.announced a “second stage” in Israel’s war on Hamas, three weeks after Hamas launched a brutal incursion into Israel.Wix ‘addressing’ internal messages on Israel-Hamas conflict

Communications were restored to many people in Gaza early on Sunday, according to local telecoms companies, internet-access advocacy group NetBlocks.org and confirmation on the ground. Israel says most residents have fled to the south, but hundreds of thousands remain in the north. Tens of thousands are sheltering in Shifa, which is also packed with patients wounded in strikes.

Another Gaza City resident, Abdallah Sayed, said the Israeli bombing over the past two days was “the most violent and intense” since the war started.The Israeli military had no immediate comment about reports of strikes near Shifa. headtopics.com

On Saturday, the Israeli military released grainy images showing tank columns moving slowly in open areas of Gaza, apparently near the border, and said warplanes had bombed dozens of Hamas tunnels and underground bunkers.

Hamas’ top leader in Gaza, Yehia Sinwar, said the Palestinian militant groups “are ready immediately” to release all hostages if Israel releases the thousands of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. Mr Netanyahu told a televised news conference Israel is determined to bring back all the hostages and maintained that the expanding ground operation “will help us in this mission”. headtopics.com

“This is the second stage of the war, whose objectives are clear: to destroy the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas and bring the hostages home,” he said, answering questions from journalists for the first time since the war began.Mr Netanyahu acknowledged that the October 7th “debacle,” in which more than 1,400 people were killed, would need a thorough investigation, adding that “everyone will have to answer questions, including me.

