Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel pounds Gaza’s north, steps up ground assault as calls to let in aid intensify

reported fierce air and artillery strikes early on Monday as Israeli troops backed by tanks pressed into the enclave with a’s military said it had struck more than 600 militant targets over the past few days as it continued to expand ground operations in the Gaza Strip, where Palestinian civilians are in dire need of fuel, food and clean water as the conflict enters its fourth week.

The bombardments came hours after Israel released images of battle tanks on the west coast of the Palestinian enclave, signalling a potential effort to surround Gaza's main city two days after the Israeli government ordered expanded ground incursions. Some pictures posted online also appeared to show Israeli soldiers waving an Israeli flag deep inside Gaza. Reuters could not verify the images.

Israel has accused Hamas of locating command centres and other military infrastructure in Gaza hospitals, which the group denies. The military has also stepped up operations against Islamist groups in the West Bank, killing scores of Palestinians and arresting hundreds. headtopics.com

Qatar-mediated negotiations between Israel and Hamas continued on Sunday, a source briefed on the talks told Reuters, and included discussions about the possible release of hostages. On Monday, the United Nations Security Council is due to be briefed on the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The 15-member body has unsuccessfully voted four times in the past two weeks on draft resolutions that aimed to take action on the war, but the 193-member UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Friday to call for an immediate humanitarian truce.

