Israel-Hamas conflict: Air strike on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza leaves 50 dead

Israel said a senior Hamas commander was killed in the strike along with “numerous terrorists”, and that it had also causedthe collapse of Hamas tunnels and the buildings above them. The intensifying ground operation comes as Israel continues the heavy bombardment of Gaza launched in the wake of the October 7th attack by Hamas, the militant body that governs the Gaza Strip, in which 1,400 people in Israel, most of them civilians, were killed.

United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday he was “deeply alarmed” by the intensification of the conflict. “This includes the expansion of ground operations by the Israel Defence Forces accompanied by intense air strikes, and the continued rocket fire towards Israel from Gaza,” he said. He repeated his call for a ceasefire.

Israel and the US have agreed that 100 lorries a day will cross into Gaza in the coming days , although this figure is still significantly lower than the 500 trucks that entered the coastal enclave every day prior to the war.

