Israel-Gaza war: UN general assembly calls for ‘immediate, durable humanitarian truce’

The UN general assembly votes for an"immediate humanitarian truce". The nonbinding resolution, received 120 votes in favour, 14 against and 45 abstentions. Photograph: Andrea Renault/AFP via Getty ImagesThe UN general assembly has overwhelmingly called for an “immediate, durable and sustainable humanitarian truce” between Israel and Hamas and demanded unhindered aid access to the besieged Gaza Strip.

It passed late on Friday with 120 votes in favour, while 45 abstained, and 14, including Israel and the US, voted against. The resolution also demands essential supplies be allowed into the Gaza Strip and humanitarian workers have sustained access. And it calls on Israel to rescind its order for people in Gaza to evacuate the north and move south and “firmly rejects any attempts at the forced transfer of the Palestinian civilian population.”

“It sends the message to everyone enough is enough. This war has to stop, the carnage against our people has to stop and humanitarian assistance should begin to enter the Gaza Strip,” the Palestinian envoy to the UN, Riyad Mansour, told reporters. headtopics.com

Jordan had originally demanded an immediate ceasefire, but in a bid to maximise support, amended the draft by calling for an immediate durable and sustainable humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities.

Israel’s ambassador, Gilad Erdan, who had argued that any ceasefire would just give Hamas time to rearm “so they can massacre us again,” responded angrily to the vote. In a statement, Hamas welcomed the call for a break in the conflict. “We demand its immediate application to allow the entry of fuel and humanitarian aid for civilians,” the group said. headtopics.com

She said the Hamas goals were “single-minded and they’re sickening. They are determined to destroy Israel and kill Jews.” But Ms Thomas-Greenfield also said that the world could not go back to an “untenable” situation in the region. “We must not go back to the status quo where Hamas terrorises Israel and uses Palestinian civilians as human shields. And we must not go back to the status quo where extremist settlers can attack and terrorise Palestinians in the West Bank. The status quo is untenable, and it is unacceptable.

IrishTimes »

