Israel Expects to Recover First Hostages Freed from Gaza by Hamas

Israel expects to recover the first hostages being freed from Gaza by Hamas tomorrow under a foreign mediated deal, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told Army Radio. Interviewed earlier, Mr Cohen declined to confirm a report that the process would begin at 5am. Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza for at least four days, to let in aid and release at least 50 hostages captured by militants in exchange for at least 150 Palestinians jailed in Israel.

The first truce in a brutal near seven-week-old war, reached after mediation by Qatar, was hailed around the world as a sign of progress that could ease the suffering of Gaza's civilians and bring more Israeli hostages home. Israel said the ceasefire could be extended further, as long as more hostages were freed. Hamas and allied groups captured around 240 hostages when gunmen attacked southern Israeli towns on 7 October. Among those believed to be held by Hamas is nine-year-old Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand. Hamas has released four hostages - all women - since 7 Octobe





