Israel begins troop withdrawal from Gaza as part of war transition

Israel has started pulling troops out of Gaza in the first stage of a process expected to last throughout January. The decision to withdraw four Israeli army brigades came after a significant reduction in the scope of fighting in northern Gaza.

Stage 3, beginning this month, will see the bulk of troops withdraw from the coastal enclave with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) relying on air strikes and pinpoint cross-border incursions to ensure Hamas does not re-establish itself as a military threat





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel resumes air strikes in southern Gaza as offensive continuesEven before a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas expired early on Friday, prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu had pledged to fight “until the end”. By midday Israel had resumed that fight with air strikes across Gaza, including in the south where it had sent thousands of civilians fleeing. Now, as the latest phase of Israel’s offensive is expected to target southern Gaza, Netanyahu faces a new set of pressures.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Refugee Camps in Gaza Hit by Air Strikes as Biden Approves Weapons Sale to IsraelIsraeli planes have struck two urban refugee camps in central Gaza, as the Biden administration approved a new emergency weapons sale to Israel despite persistent international calls for a ceasefire amid mounting civilian deaths, hunger and mass displacement.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Israel steps up bombardment of Gaza as Netanyahu calls for further military pressure on HamasIsraeli missile strikes against a house belonging to the Shehab family killed 24 people and wounded dozens of others in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. Wife of Irish-Palestinian citizen in Gaza makes plea to Government to secure family’s release.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Israel pounds Gaza as Houthis vow to continue Red Sea attacksHouthi officials state that they will continue their attacks on Israeli ships or those going to Israel in the Red Sea. US defence secretary announces joint patrols in the region.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Israeli Air Strikes Kill Family Members in GazaRelatives mourn the deaths of the Abu Najili family who were killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza. The family has suffered devastating losses, with 80 members killed since October 7th.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Leo Varadkar criticizes EU's stance on GazaLeo Varadkar expresses his disappointment with the European Union's inability to take a stronger position on the situation in Gaza, stating that it has damaged the union's credibility. He plans to discuss this issue with fellow EU leaders at the summit in Brussels.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »