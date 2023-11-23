Israel Arrests Director of al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Strip

Israel has reportedly arrested the al-Shifa hospital’s director while he was travelling in the Gaza Strip. Al Jazeera reports the Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza said Muhammad Abu Salmiya was en route from the northern Gaza Strip to the south with other medics when he was arrested by Israeli forces. Al Jazeera also reports that the Israeli broadcaster Kan said he was questioned by the intelligence service Shin Bet after his arrest.

Hamas has, Al Jazeera reports, issued a statement calling for international organisations to work to have Mr Abu Salmiya and other medical staff released





