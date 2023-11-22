Israel Approves Ceasefire Deal with Hamas

Israel's cabinet has approved a ceasefire deal with Hamas, bringing a temporary halt to the six-week-long war. Hamas will release dozens of hostages in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli prisons. The first hostages to be released will be women and children. The identities of the 50 hostages remain unknown.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Qatar-mediated agreement between Israel and Hamas for hostage release is in final stagesA Qatar-mediated agreement between Israel and Hamas for the release of hostages and a multi-day pause in hostilities is in its "final stages" and is "closer than it has ever been," a source briefed on the talks has said. The deal brokers the release of around 50 civilian hostages by Hamas and the release of Palestinian women and children from Israeli custody, the source said.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »