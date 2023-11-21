Israel and Hamas Close to Truce Agreement, Hope for Hostage Release

Israel and Hamas are close to reaching a truce agreement, raising hopes for the release of hostages. Ireland is pushing for the release of Emily Hand, one of the hostages. Al Jazeera TV showed footage of the apartment site and dead children wrapped in bed sheets. The injured were taken to Nasser Hospital. US President Joe Biden stated that they are very close to securing the release of the hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for a war cabinet meeting to discuss the potential deal. The war was triggered by a cross-border raid by Hamas militants on October 7th





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hamas Chief Says Truce Agreement with Israel NearThe chief of Hamas has stated that the Palestinian militant group is close to reaching a truce agreement with Israel, as the assault on Gaza continues. Negotiations are focused on the duration of the truce, aid delivery to Gaza, and the exchange of hostages.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Israel and Hamas Close to Deal on Hostage Release in GazaQatari and American mediators suggest that Israel and Hamas are close to reaching a deal for the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Israel encircles Gaza City, Netanyahu saysUS to urge Binyamin Netanyahu for ‘localised’ humanitarian pauses

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Israel may have ‘security responsibility’ for Gaza for indefinite period, says NetanyahuIsraelis hold a vigil in Jerusalem to mark 30 days since the Hamas attack

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Hamas Leader Says Truce Agreement in Sight, Hopes for Hostage ReleaseHamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has stated that a truce agreement with Israel is close, raising hopes for the release of hostages taken during the 7 October attacks. The majority of the hostages are Israeli civilians, including children and elderly individuals. The ongoing negotiations and the response from Israel are yet to be determined.

Source: thejournal_ie - 🏆 32. / 50 Read more »

Israeli and Palestinian Officials Close to Deal on Truce and Prisoner ReleaseIsraeli and Palestinian officials are reportedly close to reaching a deal that would involve a five-day truce and the release of between 50 and 100 prisoners held by Hamas and Islamic Jihad. The agreement would also include the release of Israeli women and children hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian children and women from Israeli prisons. The details of the truce will be announced by Qatari officials.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »