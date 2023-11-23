Israel and Hamas Agree to Four-Day Truce, Hostage Exchange

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a four-day truce starting on Friday morning, according to Qatar. The truce is meant to be accompanied by the release of 50 women and children hostages captured by militants who raided Israel on October 7th, in exchange for 150 Palestinian detainees from Israeli jails. The family of Israeli-Irish national Emily Hand and other relatives are anxiously waiting to find out if she will be released. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar stated that she is on the priority list.

Israel has stated that the truce could last longer if the militants release at least 10 hostages per day. Qatar hopes to negotiate the release of additional hostages from Gaza by the fourth day of the truce





