Islander style: Olivia’s deep V black corset from Love Island

We all remember the beer pong episode from this year’s Love Island – you know the one where Olivia and Zara’s feud first blossomed?

While most of us will recall the sly remarks, the one thing we cannot get our minds off of is the top Olivia wore that night – and thankfully, we know exactly where you can get your hands on it. And yes, it is the one you can see her wearing in that now-viral clip of Will dancing in the kitchen.The top in question is a corset-style classic black top, the perfect go-to for that “jeans and a nice top” look.

But it’s even more versatile than that. You can pair it with suit pants for a more structured look, a mini skirt to create the effect of the ideal little black dress or even dress it down with a pair of cargos – the options are endless. headtopics.com

You could even do exactly what Olivia’s done and wear it to a game of beer pong in a glamorous villa in South Africa full of other utterly stunning people. Or with a long black maxi skirt, which is what she actually wore.

The top we’re talking about is the House of CB Lydia Black Plunge Corset. And believe me when I say, there really is no other like this top on the high street at the moment. Retailing on their site for £89, or around €101, the sizes are not as you would expect when buying a top, and the experience is how buying any corset should be – especially if you’re planning on spending a decent amount on it. headtopics.com

Firstly, you choose your cup size, with the options being A-C or D-E. You then choose your regular clothes size, with theirs ranging from an XS to an L+. This way, if you’re a bigger-chested gal, you know the girls will be kept in place nicely, whereas if you’re a smaller-chested gal, you know there won’t be that extra material in the boob area.

