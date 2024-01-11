Is this the year you bag your dream job? We asked the head of PR for Charlotte Tilbury how she got hers – and what it takes …“I’ve known I wanted a career in the public relations (PR) industry since I was 17. When I was in sixth form, I had a simply brilliant careers advisor who suggested I look at PR as a career path – she was spot on at identifying a profession that would suit my personality, and I haven’t looked back since.

”“I was always driven to work in PR and studied Public Relations and Communications BA (Hons) at the University of Greenwich in London for four years. Here I undertook a placement year in my third year, to work in the industry. I became Global PR Assistant at an agency, then was fortunate enough to work my way up after graduating. I stayed here throughout the pandemic until 2022. I had always worked across luxury fragrance brands (alongside some other brilliant brands within a PR agency) at a global level, so when the opportunity came to jump inhouse and work for a stellar portfolio of luxury fragrance brands in the UK market, I couldn’t say n





