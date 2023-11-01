Is the euro zone drifting into recession?

and technology journalist, Ciara O’Brien, to discuss three companies facing different challenges - X, formerly known as Twitter, has been making headlines as it is now reportedly worth less than half of what Elon Musk paid for the company a year ago.Katherine Maher, as their new chief executive. Maher’s appointment comes after the recent resignation of former CEO Paddy Cosgrave, following the backlash to comments he made on social media on the conflict in Gaza.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Weather Ireland: Flooding affects homes from Wexford to Newry ahead of Storm CiaránIreland weather: Amber level warning in place for Northern Ireland as Met Éireann issues yellow warning

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

TODAYFM: Met Eireann Issuing Warnings Ahead Of Storm CiaránAn advisory runs until Thursday, with Met Eireann saying 'soils are saturated and river levels are high' which could add to flooding.

Source: TodayFM | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Storm Ciaran LIVE Ireland weather updates as Met Eireann issues raft of new warningsMultiple Status Yellow Met Eireann weather warnings will come into effect over Tuesday and Wednesday as Storm Ciaran is set to pass close to the south coast

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Towns and estates flooded, bridge collapses as Storm Ciarán approachesFlooding has been reported all around the country

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Flooding affects homes from Wexford to Newry ahead of Storm CiaránAmber level warning in place for Northern Ireland as Met Éireann issues yellow warning

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Flooding affects homes from Wexford to Newry ahead of Storm CiaránAmber level warning in place for Northern Ireland as Met Éireann issues yellow warning

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕