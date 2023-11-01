HEAD TOPICS

Is religion creating a barrier to primary school teaching jobs?

NewstalkFM1 min.

With almost 90% of Irish schools under Catholic Patronage teacher training courses have been advising students to take the CRS, a certificate in religious s...

News Source

NEWSTALKFM

Simon Lewis, Primary school principal and host of If I Were the Minister for Education Podcast & Alan Hynes, CEO of the Catholic Education Partnership.New offences and tougher sentences for domestic violence come into force

Ireland Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: ‘Only Catholics need apply’: Is religion a barrier to getting a job as a primary teacher?Almost 90% of primary schools require a certificate to teach religion according to the Catholic faith. Some say it is an obstacle to entering the profession at a time of teacher shortages
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: The Irish Times view on Halloween: something spooky this way comesIn Irish mythology, Samhain was when the doorways to the Otherworld opened to allow the souls of the dead to enter our own world
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Irish medics training Ukrainians on frontline to perform emergency careThe trauma project was commenced at UCD’s Centre for Emergency Medical Science in response to a request from the Ukrainian authorities
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

RTEBUSINESS: Konversational expands into three European countriesKonversational, the Irish tech consultancy, is expanding into Europe.
Source: RTEbusiness | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Business Today: New Web Summit CEO, Air travel to surge next year and should the lower earning pay more tax?The best news, analysis and comment from The Irish Times business desk
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Irish-headquartered tech firm Konversational to expand in EuropeGroup expects to generate revenue growth of more than €5m with new offices in France, Germany and Switzerland
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕