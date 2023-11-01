Is religion creating a barrier to primary school teaching jobs?

Simon Lewis, Primary school principal and host of If I Were the Minister for Education Podcast & Alan Hynes, CEO of the Catholic Education Partnership.New offences and tougher sentences for domestic violence come into force

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: ‘Only Catholics need apply’: Is religion a barrier to getting a job as a primary teacher?Almost 90% of primary schools require a certificate to teach religion according to the Catholic faith. Some say it is an obstacle to entering the profession at a time of teacher shortages

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: The Irish Times view on Halloween: something spooky this way comesIn Irish mythology, Samhain was when the doorways to the Otherworld opened to allow the souls of the dead to enter our own world

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Irish medics training Ukrainians on frontline to perform emergency careThe trauma project was commenced at UCD’s Centre for Emergency Medical Science in response to a request from the Ukrainian authorities

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

RTEBUSINESS: Konversational expands into three European countriesKonversational, the Irish tech consultancy, is expanding into Europe.

Source: RTEbusiness | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Business Today: New Web Summit CEO, Air travel to surge next year and should the lower earning pay more tax?The best news, analysis and comment from The Irish Times business desk

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Irish-headquartered tech firm Konversational to expand in EuropeGroup expects to generate revenue growth of more than €5m with new offices in France, Germany and Switzerland

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕