Is November 1st too early for Christmas decorations?

Last month, Anne Marie began to do her Christmas shopping and she always puts up four trees - one in her kitchen, one in the living room, another in her office and the final one in her boys’ rooms. It is a commitment to Christmas that is not shared by her husband and she would much rather he put them up closer to Christmas Day itself.
“You know the way you go shopping for shoes and clothes and you sneak them in without the husband knowing?” she said. “I’m going to sneak in a Santa Claus and suddenly it’ll appear in a room and he’ll not notice them and suddenly he goes, ‘What’s that there?’”Anne Marie said Christmas gives her a “lovely feeling” every year and it is something her children enjoy as well.“I have two boys, they love it as well and this Saturday we’re going to start Christmas movie nights.“We’ve eight to 10 Christmas movies all planned out.
