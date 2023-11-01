Is November 1st too early for Christmas decorations?

Last month, Anne Marie began to do her Christmas shopping and she always puts up four trees - one in her kitchen, one in the living room, another in her office and the final one in her boys’ rooms. It is a commitment to Christmas that is not shared by her husband and she would much rather he put them up closer to Christmas Day itself.

“You know the way you go shopping for shoes and clothes and you sneak them in without the husband knowing?” she said. “I’m going to sneak in a Santa Claus and suddenly it’ll appear in a room and he’ll not notice them and suddenly he goes, ‘What’s that there?’”Anne Marie said Christmas gives her a “lovely feeling” every year and it is something her children enjoy as well.“I have two boys, they love it as well and this Saturday we’re going to start Christmas movie nights.“We’ve eight to 10 Christmas movies all planned out.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Martyn TurnerNovember 1st, 2023

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: Gardening : November gardening jobsParaic Horkan answers your green-fingered questions and tells us the top things to do in your garden this week. Paraic Horkan Horticulturist & Keen Garden...

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

THEGLOSSMAG: Don’t Miss The November Issue Out Tomorrow!Don't miss THE GLOSS MAGAZINE, out tomorrow, Thursday November 2, with The Irish Times and on newsstands from Friday 3

Source: TheGlossMag | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+: 10 of the best new shows to watch in NovemberThe Crown returns this month with its final series, and Selling Sunset proves that when it comes to awesome abodes and gorgeous gaffs, there’s no limit

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IMAGE_MAGAZINE: November 1: Today’s top stories in 60 secondsFrom ‘unprecedented’ flooding across Ireland to lower charges for electricity and gas, here is the November 1 news bulletin.

Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕

JOEDOTIE: 6 must-play new games arriving in November6 must-play new games arriving in November

Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕