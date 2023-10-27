Is It Time We Turned Our Back On The Unrealistic Victoria’s Secret Ideal Of Beauty?

Last week in the run-up to the annual Victoria’s Secret show, the brands most famous angels tweeted gruesome pictures of the injuries they sustained while trying to get their already gym honed perfect bodies into even better shape.

Adriana Lima who gave birth two months ago was determined to fit into the jewel encrusted undies and managed to graze and bruise her knuckles as she donned a pair of boxing gloves to shift the baby weight while South African beauty Candice Swanepole showed off her emaciated concave stomach after a particularly intense session with her trainer.

And while the extremes these models go to in order to achieve an almost Barbie like aesthetic (tiny waists, legs that go on forever, boobs) are totally unrealistic for “normal” women, at least they are being honest about how difficult it is to achieve their gravity defying figures. headtopics.com

And although these women might be portraying an unrealistic ideal of beauty at least they are honest about how hard it is to achieve such a look. Unfortunately, the newest angels on the block seem to think that they can spin the ‘models do eat’ broken record and expect us to believe them.

We’re not saying that Victoria’s Secret angels should be role models for young people or that they should promote a healthy body image because at the end of the day, the fashion industry prefers a certain aesthetic that is unattainable for most people and knickers and bras just look better on lean and toned 20-year-old bodies. headtopics.com

It might be depressing to see the girls strut their stuff in the middle of winter when a lot of us feel a bit pale and podgy but there’s nothing more irritating that a person who claims to eat tonnes of food when they don’t!Girls AloudRecipe For Success: TV Chef, Baker And Food Writer, Catherine Leyden Shares Her Recipe For Good Old Fashioned Apple TartKorean Skincare: The ‘7 Skins’ method that gives optimum hydrationNew VHI service promises ‘faster and more effective’ dermatology...

