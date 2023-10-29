Is It Really That Bad? K-Stew & Co Get Slated At The Razzie Awards For Final Twilight Film

We have to say we feel for poor Kristen Stewart. Not only did she have to do battle with the red carpet at the Oscars while she was on crutches, she also had to deal with being crowned the worst actress at the Razzie awards.co-stars absolutely swept the board at the Golden Razzie awards this year (the ‘fake’ Academy Awards which celebrate the worst films of the year as opposed to the best ones)., won seven awards at the spoof ceremony. Kristen picked up Worst Actress.

“I have a pet theory, which is that the box office on Twilight films is very impressive, but my theory is that instead of 40million individual girls going to see it, it’s eight million girls going to see it five times each,” said Razzies founder, John Wilson.According to Mr Wilson, K-Stew “set a consistent standard of emotional stoniness” throughout both films.Kristen had to hobble her way up the red carpet at last night’s real Academy Awards.

"Kristen cut the ball of her foot, quite severely, on glass too days ago," said a source, speaking toWe imagine she'll be feeling a little more pain in the pride department when her Razzie awards arrive in the post…

