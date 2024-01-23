Is Help to Buy costing too much?

The Help to Buy scheme aims to boost housing supply by helping first-time buyers fund a deposit through a rebate of taxes paid. Sinn Féin says it will abolish it if elected while a Department of Finance report concluded that it should be withdrawn “when the timing is right”. Despite this, the recent budget extended the Help to Buy scheme until 2025.

But has it achieved what it was supposed to do so, and is Help to Buy, which aims to boost housing supply by helping first-time buyers fund a deposit through a rebate of taxes paid, now simply costing too much? Some eight years since it was first introduced, we take a look at how the scheme operates.When launched, it was expected that Help to Buy would cost €40 million a year. With an initially planned expiration date of December 2019, the expectation was that it would cost the exchequer about €130 million in total. However, it has worked out considerably more expensiv





