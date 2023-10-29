Is He The Man Of Your Dreams? He Could Be. Literally.

We always thought that Ryan Gosling was the man who featured most in our dreams, but apparently we were wrong. Believe it or not, some new research has revealed that if you’re in a relationship, the star of your dreams will most likey be your other half. Really.found that romantic partners appear in about 20 per cent of dreams among people who happily loved up.

But why do we dream about himself? Well, researchers haven’t exactly figured that out yet, although they’re hoping to look into it soon. “In order to study factors that might affect the continuity between waking and dreaming, it would be interesting to correlate the frequency of partner dreams with day-time measures like intimacy or quarreling,” said the researchers.Aside from your man, other studies have revealed that ex-boyfriends also frequently make appearances in dreams.

Well, don’t panic, it doesn’t mean that you want him back or that you’re still harbouring secret feelings for him. According to various dream interpretation websites online, dreaming of an ex simply means that you could be looking for someone who has the same personality as him, or the same ‘look.’ headtopics.com

We don't know about you, but we'd happily take dreaming about our current man every night over dreaming about our ex!

