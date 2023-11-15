Is Cashless the Future?

If you want to start a row in a crowded room, announce loudly that you are in favour of cashless payments. There is bound to be someone in there who will have strong feelings on why the new technology needs to be stamped out and is bad for society. But is it? I am fully on board with cashless. Of course I am. I was one of the first people using Apple Pay in Ireland, back when it was an oddity and shop staff would give you funny looks as you tapped your phone instead of the card.

The emergency tenner stashed in the back of my wallet has remained unused for eight months and counting. The number of times when I use cash has dwindled. Occasionally I scramble around the kids’ piggy banks for coins (paying them back into their Revolut accounts), but my window cleaner takes Revolut

