Irishwoman's Terrifying Experience of Sydney Stabbing Spree

An Irishwoman has spoken about her terrifying experience of being locked in a shop as a stabbing spree took place in a Sydney shopping centre on Saturday.

When Ms Hassan returned from her break at 3.10pm, she didn’t realise anything was wrong until she heard three gunshots fifteen minutes later. The 27-year-old and her co-workers then huddled themselves and two customers at the back of their store, where they waited for around 15 minutes before being allowed to leave the building.

Ms Hassan said she was terrified to leave the building, as she was the first person to go down one of the emergency exits. “We got outside and there were four helicopters, police everywhere, and then the FBI jumped out of their cars with their helmets and guns and the whole place was on lockdown, we couldn’t move out of the area for a little bit,” she said.

The horrific incident occurred at Bondi Junction in the east of Sydney. The suburb, along with surrounding areas Randwick, Coogee, and Clovelly has a massive Irish community.

