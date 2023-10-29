Irishwoman killed in NYC murder-suicide had plans to move to 'safe' apartment

An Irishwoman who was killed in an apparent murder-suicide in her home in New York was due to move to an apartment where she felt "safe and cared for" just days after her tragic death. .

Denise worked at The Cottage Bar and Restaurant in Forest Hills, where she dined with her daughter hours before her death. She was due to move back to a previous apartment rented out to her by dear friend and "American mammy," Bridget, 54, on November 1.

Denise was also due to celebrate her 40th birthday, which she would have marked on December 28, in Las Vegas. Denise's loved ones said she was "looking forward to a new life". "She moved out about a year ago from me into a bigger apartment which I didn't blame her for. She was due to move back to get away from him. I spoke to her on Friday morning and she said she'd meet me on Tuesday but he wasn't letting her go. headtopics.com

Denise's sister Shannon said: "Mollie is up and down. We're keeping her busy and told her if she ever needs anyone to talk to, we're always here for her. We have to be strong for her. Thank God she wasn't there the night Denise died."

Denise was "a family-orientated home bird", who never had dreams of living in New York, only holidaying there. Her sisters say they were exchanging funny videos and memes with Denise hours before she passed, and feel "helpless and lost" in the wake of her death. The family arrived in New York on Tuesday to "walk in her footsteps," meet her friends and go to The Cottage where they ordered lamb chops - Denise and Mollie's favorite dish. headtopics.com

