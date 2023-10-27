Irish Women in Business: Colleen Harte, Founder of Lucy Annabella

For the latest in our series of editorials focusing on Irish Women in Business, we’re talking to Colleen Harte, founder of the Lucy Annabella range of organic cosmetics.

In 2011, after travelling the world, Colleen decided it was time for her to actively combine all aspects of her life’s loves and pursue her passion to formulate and blend beautifully organic ingredients and share them.

Here, Colleen talks to Her.ie about fond memories and special pet names, the strive for going back to nature, early starts and self belief.What is your background – where did you grow up, was there a family business, where and what did you study? headtopics.com

I grew up on Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone. My family own a restaurant there so I grew up in the hustle and bustle of a very busy environment. I studied Aromatherapy inProvence with the wonderful Rhiannon Lewis who is also the founder of Botanica, an international Aromatherapy conference being held in Trinity college this September. I also studied beauty and other massage and therapy disciplines across England and Europe.

