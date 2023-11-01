Irish tweed: how the next generation of Irish designers are reinterpreting the heritage textile

How lucky are we to have such a heritage of textiles in Ireland, which we can trace back to not only the lush green hills of our land (by way of the sheep that create the wool for the yarn) but to our own unique history?(O’Brien Press, €12.99) gives insight into the evolution of the cloth: “Despite the similarities between the weaving traditions, Irish tweed is not of Scottish origin . It has had its own distinct and ancient path.

We hope Donegal tweed will obtain EU geographical status, which already exists for agricultural products like champagne in France… It would be a formal stamp of approval. On Irish soil, tweed has been fashionable as a way of expressing national identity. In the early 20th century, Gaelic Revivalists and rebels alike used it to promote Irishness, with Countess Markievicz fashioning a soldierly outfit of dark green tweed for her rebel activities. In the 1950s, Sybil Connolly designed the fabric into haute couture looks for high-society American heiresses.

, an alumni of Limerick School of Art & Design, is fostering a culture of collaboration by partnering with local mills like John Hanly for her collections. A standout piece is her That Feeling pink dress finished with woven tweed ribbons and bows.

