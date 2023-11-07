Irish teachers' unions in talks over potential merger

Senior officials at the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) and Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) are progressing talks over creating a single union representing almost 40,000 teachers at second and third level. The outline of a proposed merger is likely to be presented to members before the end of the current academic year and could be “seismic moment” in education, according to the presidents of both unions.
Meetings between the ASTI and TUI have involved an examination of both unions’ rule books and a potential structure for a new education union. “There remains a considerable amount of work to be done,” said TUI president David Waters, and ASTI president Geraldine O’Brien, in a joint statement
