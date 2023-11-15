Irish TDs reject motion to expel Israeli Ambassador

A majority of TDs have rejected a Social Democrats' motion seeking the expulsion of the Israeli Ambassador with 85 TDs backing the Government and 55 voting against. The Social Democrats' motion demanded that the diplomatic credentials of Israel's Ambassador in Ireland Dana Erlich be revoked.
The motion also called for Ireland to use its influence in Brussels to seek a suspension of the EU-Israel trade deal, invoking a human rights clause in the agreement, and suspend Israel from participation in the Horizon Europe research funding initiative. A separate Sinn Féin motion urging the Government to refer Israel to the International Criminal Court over its actions in Gaza has also been defeated in a Dáil vote. The motion was defeated on a margin of 77 votes to 58. Sinn Féin's motion was supported by the Social Democrats, People Before Profit and Labour. Earlier this evening, more than 1,000 people staged a protest outside Leinster House in Dublin calling for the Israeli ambassador to be expelled from the countr
Ireland Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: thejournal_ie | Read more »
RTENEWS: Ireland debates economic and diplomatic sanctions against IsraelThe Dáil has been debating a motion calling for a range of economic and diplomatic sanctions against Israel, including expelling the Israeli ambassador in Ireland , ahead of a vote tonight.
Source: rtenews | Read more »
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »
RTENEWS: Irish-Israeli girl believed to be held by Hamas in GazaTaoiseach Leo Varadkar has met the family of Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand, including her father Thomas, and her half-sister Natali. The eight-year-old is believed to have been abducted by Hamas and is likely being held in Gaza.
Source: rtenews | Read more »
Source: IrishTimes | Read more »
RTENEWS: Israeli Forces Storm Gaza's Largest HospitalIsraeli forces have stormed Gaza's largest hospital this morning, targeting what they believe is a Hamas command centre housed among thousands of ailing and sheltering civilians
Source: rtenews | Read more »