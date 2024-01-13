Irish Taoiseach urges caution in labeling Israeli-Palestinian conflict as genocide

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar expressed caution regarding the use of the term 'genocide' in relation to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He stated that the situation is more complex than some people make it out to be and emphasized the need to consider the perspectives of all parties involved.





Three Israeli hostages mistakenly killed in Gaza by Israeli forcesThree Israeli hostages were mistakenly killed by Israeli forces in Gaza. The hostages were holding up a white flag, but a soldier felt threatened and opened fire, thinking they were terrorists. Two hostages were killed immediately, while the third was wounded and called for help in Hebrew.

Irish Taoiseach Denies Plans for Early ElectionThe Taoiseach denies plans for an early election and focuses on the Government's work.

Israeli bombardment continues in Gaza StripIsraeli planes and tanks bombarded three refugee camps in the centre of the Gaza Strip in heavier attacks than in previous days. Palestinians mourn the loss of their relatives killed in the bombardment.

Tánaiste calls for further sanctions against extremist Israeli settlersSanctions against extremist Israeli settlers guilty of targeting Palestinians in the West Bank should go further than travel bans if the violence persists, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said.

Israeli air strikes kill over 90 Palestinians in Gaza StripMore than 90 Palestinians, including dozens from an extended family, have been killed in Israeli air strikes on two homes in the Gaza Strip. The strikes flattened two homes on Friday, one in Gaza City and the other in the urban refugee camp of Nuseirat.

Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza Strip BattleMore than a dozen Israeli soldiers have been killed in combat in the Gaza Strip over the weekend in some of the bloodiest days of battle since the start of Israel’s ground offensive in late October — and a sign that Hamas is still putting up a fight despite weeks of brutal war.

