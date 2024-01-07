Irish Taoiseach Denies Plans for Early Election

The Taoiseach said his party would be targeting Dublin Bay South where it has no seats. There has been speculation about an election in the autumn after the last Budget. Fine Gael leader, Mr Varadkar, insisted he was focusing on the Government's work and not planning an early election.





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Irish soldiers stationed in Lebanon share their Christmas plansThree Irish soldiers stationed in Lebanon over the festive period have opened up about their Christmas plans this year. They will be missing out on a traditional Christmas with their families and shared their thoughts on presents, Christmas Day, and creating new traditions.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Green Party Leader Calls for Better Flood Mitigation PlansGreen Party leader emphasizes the need for greater grassland and forestry management and better use of natural flood plains to mitigate flooding. Minister for the Environment warns of potential difficulties in 2024 due to the El Niño effect.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Activist fund questions Smurfit Kappa's acquisition plansPrimestone Capital questions the strategic rationale of Smurfit Kappa's acquisition of WestRock and suggests considering a tie-up with a previous suitor. The deal will create the world's largest packaging group.

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Couple's life plans shattered by rare cancersMatt and Laura Lambert's life plans were shattered when Matt was diagnosed with a rare type of stomach cancer and Laura was diagnosed with stage 3 lymphoma after giving birth to their daughter.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Actress-turned-wellness influencer Aoibhín Garrihy talks about her career and Christmas plansAoibhín Garrihy, known for her brand BEO, discusses her acting background, spending Christmas with family, and her plans for BEO in 2024.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Irish experts warn against early interest rate cuts by ECBIrish experts caution against expecting the European Central Bank (ECB) to start reducing interest rates this spring, despite speculation that the bank may cut rates as early as March. Financial markets are pricing in a high probability of a rate cut in March, but Irish analysts believe it is premature and the ECB will likely wait until later in the year, possibly September, after further declines in inflation and a stabilization in pay growth.

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »