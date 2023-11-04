Irish Taoiseach criticizes Israeli actions in Gaza

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that Israeli actions in Gaza are “approaching revenge” as he declined twice to say whether he believes Ireland is a friend and ally to Israel. Tensions are continuing to escalate in the Middle East as Israeli strikes on Gaza continue. It follows the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7

. READ MORE: Varadkar refuses to say if he will remain Fine Gael leader if party enters opposition after next general election The EU last week called for a humanitarian pause to allow aid to be moved into Gaza. The Irish government, meanwhile, said that while Israel has a right to defend itself, it cannot target innocent civilians. Speaking in Seoul, South Korea on the final day of the government trade mission, the Taoiseach said that Israel is more likely to listen to countries whom it considers to be “friends and allies”. He said he does not think that they will listen very closely to what the Irish government has to say. However, in the strongest condemnation of the Israeli actions to date, Mr Varadkar suggested that some of the actions have gone beyond self-defence. He said: “I think it's very important we never forget where this started. This phase of the conflict started with a Hamas attack on Israel where 1,400 civilians were killed, including one person who is a dual Israeli-Irish citize

