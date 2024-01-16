Irish Swimmer Daniel Wiffen Breaks World Record and Frightens Opponents

IRELAND’S RECORD-BREAKER Daniel Wiffen became the first male Irish swimmer to break a world record last year, smashing the 800m freestyle record by nearly three seconds. The achievement catapulted Wiffen into headlines and to the forefront of Irish minds in an Olympic year. Wiffen's rate of improvement is stunning, and he believes it should give his rivals pause for thought.





The42_ie » / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

15 Irish Films That Get It RightA list of 15 Irish films that excel in storytelling and authentic accents, unlike Wild Mountain Thyme. Includes films like 'In America' and 'Once'.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

Irish Human Rights Watchdog Launches Legal Action Against Government Over Failure to Provide AccommodationThe Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) has filed a lawsuit against the government for not providing accommodation to all international protection applicants. This is the first time IHREC has taken legal action regarding human rights.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Former Saturdays Singer's Throuple Rumours and Memorable Irish News Stories of 2023A former Saturdays singer was rumored to be engaged in a throuple, leading to a rollercoaster of pop culture events in 2023. Memorable Irish news stories include the viral fame of a teenager, a dramatic rescue at sea, and the release of a book by a popular figure.

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »

The Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year AwardsSome 12 sports and 15 women will be recognised at The Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year Awards in The Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin on Friday. This is the annual event that brings together the cream of Irish women’s sport.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Katie McCabe named The Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the YearKatie McCabe, the captain of the Irish women's national football team, has been awarded The Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year for her exceptional performance and leadership.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Documentary on Grace Kelly's Life and Irish HeritageThis documentary explores the life of Grace Kelly, featuring exclusive interviews and rare archive footage. It delves into her Irish heritage and her role in breaking down Irish stereotypes in the United States.

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »