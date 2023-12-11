Irish swimmer breaks world record at European Short Course Championships

Surely the first of the many, his level of talent and ability and sheer determination in that realm now undisputed. At the climax of the European Short Course Championships on the outskirts of Bucharest, Wiffen won his third gold medal of the week, this one in the 800 metres freestyle, with Sunday’s performance raising his prospects to a whole new level, and well as raising the roof off the Otopeni Swimming Arena. Already the European record holder with his previous best of 7:25.
96, Wiffen improved that to a sensational 7:20.46, taking three seconds off the world record of 7:23.42 which had stood for 15 years to the Australian great Grant Hackett – the seven-time Olympic medal winner, three of them gold. For the 22-year-old Wiffen, from the small village of Magheralin on the Armagh side of the county border with Down, it also makes clear his medal prospects for thes next summer. He will turn 23 the week before those Games begin, still only coming into his sporting prime.
