Irish soldiers stationed in Lebanon share their Christmas plans

Three Irish soldiers stationed in Lebanon over the festive period have opened up about their Christmas plans this year. Airman David Long, Corporal Shane Feehan and Captain Thomas Murphy will be missing out on a traditional Christmas with their families this year. They spoke to RSVP Live about what happens with presents, what their Christmas Day will look like and creating new traditions.

Airman David Long expressed his feelings about missing his family during Christmas and especially seeing his kids opening their presents. He also mentioned that Christmas Day will be like a normal day for them in Lebanon





